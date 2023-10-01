The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital has declared as inconclusive the election that produced the youngest lawmaker in the State Assembly, Miss Rukayat Shittu.

It subsequently ordered a rerun in five polling units.

Miss Shittu, 26, contested and was declared winner of the Owode-Onire constituency seat of Asa local government area of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC)

However, her closest challenger and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18 election, Abdullahi Yinusa Magaji, filed a petition before the tribunal to challenge the APC candidate’s victory.

The Tribunal, in its lead judgement delivered by Justice Ademola Enikuomehin ruled that the petitioners failed in 12 among the contested polling units while five have been proved.

It declared results so far released cancelled and the election inconclusive.

The tribunal subsequently ordered a rerun in five polling units of the constituency in order to determine the actual winner of the legislative seat.