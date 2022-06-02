Alleged money laundering: Court fixes June 10 for final report on Mompha’s plea bargain

A Special Offences Court in Ikeja will hear the final report on a proposed plea bargain between social media celebrity Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday, June 10, 2022. (EFCC).

Mompha is on trial for allegedly laundering approximately six billion Naira.

Justice Mojisola Dada set the date after both the defense and prosecution counsel requested an extension of time to complete the plea bargain.

On Thursday, defence counsel, Kolawole Salami, who held brief for Gboyega Oyewole (SAN),informed the court that discussions were ongoing with the EFCC.

“My lord, the matter was adjourned until today for report.

“We, on our part, have submitted a proposal to EFCC but we received its own proposal just

yesterday.

“In furtherance of that, a meeting was held at prosecution’s office at 4.00 p.m. to discuss the

terms of the proposal.

“We made a considerable progress at the meeting yesterday. We both agreed on one or two areas.

“We shall be praying for a short date to report, but if we are not able to reach a conclusion, we shall proceed to trial, my lord,” Mr Salami said.

Counsel for the EFCC, Suleiman Suleiman confirmed the position of the defence, and also prayed for an adjournment.

“We confirm the position of defence, my lord.

“We reached out to the defence team and the parties met at the prosecution’s office yesterday.

“We need a little fine-tuning, my lord, as we humbly crave your indulgence to extend the date for the report,” Mr Suleiman said.

Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd., were charged with eight counts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on January 12, 2022.

The counts include alleged conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.

Other charges include alleged retention of criminal proceeds, use of property obtained through illegal activity, possession of a document containing false pretenses, and failure to disclose assets.

The court had, on March 28, reduced the bail sum for the defendant, from N200 million to N25 million.