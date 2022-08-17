Gov Bello congratulates fmr military President, IBB at 81

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

The Governor in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje described the celebrant as a true elder Statesman and Nationalist who sacrificed so much to ensure the unity and survival of Nigeria.

Governor Sani Bello said the role of the Octogenarian has remained invaluable and relevant in nation-building.

He reechoed the impact of policies and programmes of the celebrant during his regime as the Military President in the country between 1985 and 1993 which are still very memorable to Citizenry long after his active service.

“I celebrate you on this special day. The memories of your courage, invaluable service to the Nigerian Army in protecting the sovereignty of the country and your exemplary leadership qualities have indeed been helping and stimulating the younger generations for better service to the County.

“I pray that Allah continues to grant you good health and strength”, he said.

The Governor also prayed Allah to add more years to the celebrant so as to continue to provide wise counsel needed for the growth and development of the State in particular and the nation at large.