Reps committee summon AGF over fuel subsidy between 2013, 2022

The House of Representatives committee investigating fuel subsidy has summoned the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF), Okolieaboh Sylvia to appear before it on Aug. 30, for explanation on fuel subsidy payments between 2013 and 2022.

The lawmakers want the AGF to submit documentation of the audit performed on the funds used by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd. for fuel subsidies.

The notice was issued on Thursday in Abuja by Ibrahim Aliyu, Chairman, of the Special ad hoc Committee.

The Chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Aliyu said that “the invite is in the bid to ensure fair hearing as enshrined in the law.”

The aim, according to him is not to any agency but to ensure that government is not surcharged by any agency of government either.

He added that a situation where people appear before the committee with unverified documents would not be tolerated.

Another member of the committee, Isiaka Ibrahim told the representative of the Accountant General of the Federation, and Director Overseeing Federation Accounts, Mr. Mohammed Saleh, to have an independent monitoring mechanism to verify the veracity of the transactions.

Saleh also expressed the need for the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to ensure due diligence by verifying the transaction documents submitted by all government agencies in line with its functions as spelt out in the Act.