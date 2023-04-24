A Middle age man Agbo Onuabuchi has been arrested for allegedly strangling his friend and burying him in a shallow grave in Enugu State.

According to the spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), Onuabuchi a citizen of Ebonyi State had on 1st April killed one Peter Ukekwe aged 44 in Amori community in Nkanu West Local Government Area, after both friends visited a native doctor, one Onyeka Edeh.

The statement reads that the duo were residing in Ogidi, Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

Upon investigation, DSP NDUKWE said the duo left the native doctor’s house to an unknown destination and were never seen until a search was conducted for days before the suspect was seen attempting

to escape from the village.

The statement disclosed that the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he strangled the victim to death and buried him in a shallow grave in the bush, where his remains were exhumed and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

DSP Ndukwe said the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State CID Enugu, where investigation into the case was consolidated, concluded and the suspect arraigned and remanded accordingly for further hearing.