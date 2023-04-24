From the outcome of the 2023 elections, at least eight political parties will be fairly represented in the 10th National Assembly making it crucial to elect a Senate president that will be the choice of majority of the members and ensure sustainable democracy as candidates jostle for the top position.

Many are asking that the seat be zoned to the South South or the South East to allow a fair game among all tribes but the decision still lies in the hands of the majority for the Senate President who presides over the Senate and ensures that members of the chamber follow the rule is expected to also see to peace and transparency in governing the country.

We have seen the campaigning across the country, the intrigues, different kind of power play going on when it comes to the race for the leadership of the Senate and even the House of Representatives.

Some persons have said for the issue of fairness and as a way of healing the country, there should be zoning.

Advertisement

Author, Media analyst and internal control consultant Adewale Justice said as a nation and as a people, in every

democracy, electoral value speaks so much.

According to him, there is a Crux between the morality of the polity and the concept and doctrine of electoral value.

He noted that one one side, the people that delivered sufficient and effective electoral values need to be rewarded but the doctrine of morality for the polity is well critical.

He added, not minding the Electoral values of the respective zones of the country. If as a nation, we have the President coming from the southwest, we have the vice president from the North, the third in the role being the Senate President, ir will be transgenerational anomaly if that is thrown back.

Mr Justice said “This issue of zoning of the presidency not minding who was there, not minding who is interested, not minding where the votes may be coming from, the issue of “let us be fair” is called “electoral fairness” so that’s why the issue of zoning came in but you will see the party

that decided to look away from that doctrine repeatedly loses it.

Advertisement

“Same way we are coming, not minding the vote or where the values were mostly harvested, it will be a consequential madness if the third in the role again goes back to where the second came from.

Mr Justice said for fairness and morality and for our continuous interrelationship as a people for the polity the Senate presidency should not go back anywhere North.

Speaking further, former spokesperson Asiwaju Southwest presidential campaign Council, Ziggy Ibe said in every election hearing activities, a lot of things are brought into consideration and one of them is reward, second is interest and then certain things are brought into play.

He noted that on the issue of fairness, balancing and and other areas that could bring about peace, then other things are also looked at such as where the bulk votes came from.

“In this case, the Southwest won the presidency, while the Northeast took it.” Northwest, where the significant second greatest vote that brought this administration to power came from, should not be looked down on.”

Advertisement

Speaking further, Mr Justice stated that many people are today focusing on the electoral value, the reward attached to the post, rather than the’ service’ from a national development standpoint.

He stated that the crucial component of National Assembly leadership is one that virtually no Nigerians have investigated.

Mr Justice went on to say that as president of the Senate or Speaker of the House of Representatives, you need a lot of expertise to handle activities.

“On the altar of experience, you see legislative experience, leadership experience or politicking experience.

“There are so many differences between leadership and politicking as well legislature.

Advertisement

“You’re looking at an experienced legislator, a skilled politician, or a skilled leader.”

“Politics has already surpassed the entirety of this; all parties have been focused on reward.”

“However, in attending to the concept, spirit, and anointing of their rewards, they have stepped down on a number of critical issues.”

“We are dwelling so much on politicking not performance.

“If we are looking at experience, based on what?

Advertisement

Again, we are worse off if leadership, the art of getting things done through others and coordinating people for peace, is sacrificed on the altar of regional compensation for electoral watch.”

“The person for the office, not the zone from which he emerges, must be honest.”