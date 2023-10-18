The National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and control has destroyed substandard and expired products worth a little over five hundred and thirty-five million naira.

This destruction exercise forms part of the agency’s renewed fight against falsified, counterfeit and unwholesome products in the country.

This dumpsite located in Kuje, a suburb of the federal capital territory receives visitors as the national agency for food and drug administration and control leads a team from its investigation and enforcement unit, to carry out yet another destruction exercise.

Products collected from the FCT and Nasarawa state has been gathered here, ready to be destroyed.

The agency believes that doing this exercise will promote and protect the health of Nigerians, as it continues to carry out such destruction exercises periodically to prevent threats to public health.

More than 500m worth of substandard, falsified, expired and unwholesome regulated products destroyed during this exercise have been certified unfit for consumption, and needed to be gotten rid of totally in order to stop them from re-emerging into the supply chain for citizens.

NAFDAC says it will continue to engage political and traditional leaders to sensitize Nigerians on the dangers of dealing on substandard and falsified medicines as it plays its own part to assure the public of only safe medicine and wholesome food of right quality are sold.

