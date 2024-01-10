Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has announced the deployment of a military unit to Latvia .

This decision expands the NATO contingent commanded by Canada stationed there as part of the Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP).

This remark was made by the prime minister during a speech at the annual security and defense conference in Saelen, a ski resort in the country’s west.

According to “Dagens Nyheter,” roughly 800 Swedish soldiers would be dispatched to protect the Latvian-Russian border in 2025.

Andris Spruds, the defense minister of Latvia, called the Swedish prime minister’s statement “wonderful news”.

Swedish troops, according to Lieutenant Colonel Joakim Paasikivi, will be a quality supplement to the forces led by Canada.

He confirmed to a significant rise in efficiency, but added that, while more is always better, the Swedish forces are appropriately equipped and trained. As he pointed out, an attack from Russia “would not benefit them.”

NATO member countries are deploying roughly 2,000 soldiers to Latvia in total. Their primary responsibility will be to remain prepared for a potential Russian offensive.

Sweden decided to drop its centuries-old military neutrality as Russian troops began occupying Ukrainian territory.

Last year, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the country would approve Sweden’s membership bid once Stockholm begins to crack down on militant Kurdish groups.

The latter agreed to extradite the organization’s apprehended members and supporters, as well as boost its anti-terrorism laws.

Additionally, Erdogan said that their ratification of the membership will come after the US approves their requested purchase of F-16 fighter jets.