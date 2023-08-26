The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph, over the death of Justice Margaret Igbetar, a retired President of the Benue Customary Court of Appeal.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the murder and arrest in a statement on Saturday.

The Police public relations officer said the judge was found dead in a pool of her own blood in her kitchen with deep cuts on her back.

“On Aug. 24, information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi, that Justice Margaret Igbetar (rtd) could not respond to calls and was nowhere to be found. Detectives were immediately deployed for investigation.

“A search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko Road, Makurdi, led to the discovery of her body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts on her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation,” he said.

Commissioner of Police (CP) in the State, Bartholomew Onyeka, assured to bring the perpetrators of the barbaric act to book.