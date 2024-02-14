The House of Representatives has stepped down a bill seeking to change the minimum educational requirement into the office of President, Vice President, Governors, Deputies, National Assembly members and other political offices from first school leaving certificate to degree or its equivalent.

The Sponsor was advised to consult more members before presenting the proposal again.

Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga, who is the Sponsor of the bill that seeks to raise the bar in educational Qualification of those who choose to hold elective or appointive offices in the country says it is worthwhile.

In her lead debate, the Ogun State lawmaker says Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind as the world gradually becomes a global village.

She insists first school leaving certificate of years past cannot be compared to what currently obtains.

For almost two hours, the bill was a subject of debate as those in support and those against putting forward their arguments.

While members for the bill argue that knowledge is power, those against insist certificate is not a true test of knowledge.