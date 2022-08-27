FG launches NAPTIP programme to boost agriculture

The Federal government has launched its new National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy, NATIP covering 2022 to 2027.

It is expected, among other things, to bring improvements to agriculture across its value chain that are consistent with global practices.

The policy’s introduction follows its approval by the Federal executive Council in May this year.

The National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy, NATIP is a brainchild of agriculture ministry with the support of stakeholders in the sector.

It’s deliverables include helping the country achieve sustainable economic and social change through public and private sector investments in agriculture and rural development.

This also includes addressing needs of women, youth, and persons with special needs through deliberate efforts to inject technology and innovative techniques into agriculture.

As the new policy is now being launched, expectations are high that it will promote transformation of the country’s food systems to meet present day demand and attainment of development goals.

This is against the backdrop of the blueprint’s focus of establishing networks with sub-nationals towards deployment of farming technologies and innovations.

The agriculture ministry put the technology and innovation policy in place to modernise the sector in line with the changing global food systems and supply chains.

The policy was approved by the the Federal Executive Council in May this year to be implemented alongside other policies and strategies of relevant MDAs.

The policy’s drivers hope it will consolidate on successes recorded in the implementation of previous agricultural development policies , while repositioning agricultural research, mechanisation, rural infrastructure, inputs standardisation and commodity value chain development amongst other areas.