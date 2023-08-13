A six-point agenda that borders on the Security of Lives and property, Agricultural revolution, infrastructure, and the gas economic development has been revealed by the Bayelsa State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Timipre Sylva as he gears up for campaigns across the State.

This was made known at his pre-campaign engagement meeting held with Non-native groups in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital.

With Political campaigns set to begin soon, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Timipre Sylva is kicking off with the engagements of the major non-natives groups residing in Bayelsa State.

Members of the Arewa community meet the APC Governorship flag bearer at his campaign office in Yenagoa as they express their support based on his laudable credentials and plans for the state.

Some members of the Igbo community comprising traders and members of the Ohaneze Ndigbo are also entertained by the Former Bayelsa State Governor as he reveals his six points agenda to fast-track development across the various sectors of the economy.

The APC Flag bearer has promised to continue his political engagement with key players and groups while assuring of his readiness to pilot the affairs of the state if voted into office at the November 11th Governorship Election.