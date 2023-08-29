Murital Ajaka the SDP Candidate for the Kogi State Gubernatorial Election has continued to seek Royal Blessings across State local Government areas for the upcoming November 11, Gubernatorial Election.

Addressing the Royal Chiefs, Ajaka talked about the significant role Mopa-Muro town as played in the history of Northern Politics and has promised if by the Grace of God Elected as the Governor of Kogi State Come November 11 to put everything in order.

The SDP candidate has shown concerned over abandoned projects in the state, most especially school buildings and other project which has been left unattended to in the bush for years.

Some SDP party Members has spoken on the need to vote for Muritala Ajaka in the intrest of the state development.

The consultation to continue in other local government areas of the state before the campaign kick off.