The Candidate of the Social Democratic party SDP in the November 11 Kogi State Governorship Election, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has visited His Royal Highness the Attah the Third, the Ohinoyi of Egbiraland Ado Ibrahim to seek his blessings.

The SDP Governorship candidate who visited the palace after JUMAAT PRAYERS on Friday in Okene said His Royal Highness the Attah the Third and the Ohinoyi of Egbiraland is father of all and detribalised Nigerian.

The visit which was meant to be a consultation on one of the oldest Traditional stool in Kogi state later turned a political carnival as the people of Okene abandoned their businesses and stormed the palace of the Ohinoyi of Egbiraland to sheer up the man many of them believe hold the key to a new Kogi state.

Murtala Yakubu Ajaka and his consultation team arrives Okene where he observed his Friday JUMAAT PRAYERS at the Okene Central Mosque

He later moved to the graveyard of a foremost politician in Egbiraland and Nigeria at large, late Ahmed Tijani Ahmed in company of an Islamic scholar Mohammed Murtala to pray for the soul of a man he calls political father.

The endless stream of crowd moved to the palace of the Ohinoyi of Egbiraland in sheers and peasantries where he was received by His Royal Highness the Attah the Third and the Ohinoyi of Egbiraland AbdulRahman Ado Ibrahim to his upper chamber.

The SDP Governorship candidate Murtala Yakubu Ajaka speak on the significant of the visit to the royal father.

The consultation ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state by the SDP Candidate Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is expected to continue in other areas of the state.