The House of Representatives has directed the Federal Ministry of Health to return the N10 billion for the production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 2020 into the Federation Account.

Its Committee on Public Accounts gave the directive as it questions authorities at the Ministry over the use of COVID-19 fund.

The Committee is particularly concerned that the directive for the production of COVID-19 Vaccine for which N10 billion was approved and released, was not done and the money not returned to government’s coffers.

The Committee adopted a motion moved by Ogun lawmaker, Segun Osoba, that the Ministry pay back the N10 billion to the Federation Account within seven days and provide to the Committee, evidence of payment.