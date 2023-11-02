The House of Representatives has scrapped the N5 billion budgetary allocation for a Presidential yacht.

The lawmakers moved the proposed sum to students loan; increasing it to N10 billion.

The Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi made this known while addressing parliamentary reporters.

He said the lawmakers’ action was propelled by the low budgetary provision for students loan.

The Committee also increased budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Defence from N476 billion to N546 billion in response to emerging security concerns.

Abubakar Bichi added that the minimum wage for workers was considered and approved for onward transmission to the Executive.

N100bn was retained for the Federal Capital Territory.

The Committee promised proper legislative oversight to ensure full implementation of the approved supplementary budget.