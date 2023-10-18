The House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on the East West Road.

It urged the government to convene a national stakeholders summit and also commit to creating a regional endowment fund for the speedy completion of the road.

The 338 kilometre road dualisation project in the Niger Delta Region has become an enigma and a source of worry for commuters over the years.

Unending variations have led to non completion of the road which has become a nightmare for those who ply it.

Ugonna Ozurigbo says until government declares a state of emergency on the road, a solution may remain far from sight.

The discovery of gold, lithium and other minerals in Kwande local government area of Benue State and the Nigeria-Cameroon refugee crisis have combined to create security challenges in the area.

Lawmakers seek an immediate solution.

The parliament is seeking the enrolment of the vulnerable in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The House is to probe alleged mismanagement of the 2020 -2022 COVID-19 fund.

Security agencies have also been mandated to secure the immediate release of over 30 students and 8 prospective Corps members abducted in Zamfara states.

