The leadership of the National Union of Road Transport workers has continued to make consultations to resolve the crisis rocking the transport union after months of clash between the factional presidents.

In the early hours of Tuesday, clash erupted at the headquarters of the national union of road transport workers in Abuja with their supporters getting injured.

But in a swift action an emergency meeting in Abuja was called to resolve the tussle between the two factional leadership of the union, and a resolution was made to have a zonal and national congress that will usher in new leadership of the union .

The emergency meeting which had in attendance the national elder council and board of trustees of the union to pave a forward before the crisis get out of hands.

The union also thanked the national labor congress for the intervention, but plead for calm.

For the new set of Leadership to emerge , the national union of road transport workers says it will go through the due process to avoid crisis in the future.

