The leadership tension in the Lagos state chapter of the National union of road transport worker have been finally laid to rest.

This follows the intervention of key players at the federal and state level.

With this renewed resolve, senior executive members have resolved to work amicably in the overall interest of the organisation.

Secretary of the state chapter of the NURTW, Lemboye Olayiwola, at the end of a meeting in Lagos state says members have agreed that Musiliu Akinsanya remains the chairman of the state NURTW while Mustapha Adekunle will be in charge of finance and administration of the union in Lagos state.

He adds that others elected during the state delegate conference in November 2023 still remain valid.