The Lagos chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has been re-elected for a second term in office.

Mr Akinsanya was re-elected unopposed at the 10th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference held at the state union secretariat in Agege, Lagos State.

Despite the leadership tussle at the national level of the NURTW, the union has decided to go ahead with each state to elect leaders that govern them for the next tenure.

At the state Headquarters of the union, members from the national and state converged to mark their 10th 10th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference

They were sworn-in by Adejare Kembi, Principal, Excel Practitioners in the presence Acting National President of the union Aliyu ore.

Both the leadership and followership have been advised to strive through a collaborative effort to turn the union's fortune for the better.