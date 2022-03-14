We are only selling Lagos State Government Revenue Tickets – Oluomo

Embattled Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has clarified the directive given to union’s members to sell tickets at motor parks.

He said the directive is for the tickets issued by the State Government pegged at N800.

Akinsanya added that the union has no right to stop the selling of the tickets since they’re for the State Government.

“The permission is strictly for the Lagos State government tickets for consolidated transport levy, not union fee,” he said.

He urged the public to dismiss the misinformation on the social media.

Akinsanya appealed to journalists to always verify information from the appropriate quarters before going to press.