The Ministry of Education has responded to the extension of roll over strike by the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, insisting that the Federal government has met all of the demands of the Union.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba emphasized that all earned allowances as well as revitalisation funds have been released.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities declared a roll over strike for another 2months beginning mid night 14th March, 2022.