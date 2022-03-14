Prince Charles, Camilla to attend Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rwanda

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, during the week of June 20.

This was stated in an official press release on the HRH Prince of Wales Website on Monday.

HRH The Prince of Wales said: “As the world works to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and in this Jubilee year, it is more important than ever that the countries of the Commonwealth come together.

“As a family of some 2.6 billion people from fifty-four nations across six continents, the Commonwealth represents a rich diversity of traditions, experience and talents which can help to build a more equal, sustainable and prosperous future.

“With this shared sense of common purpose, and in view of recent, enforced postponements, my wife and I are delighted to be attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, in June.”

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is scheduled for June 20-22, 2022. It was supposed to take place in Kigali in June 2020, but it was postponed twice owing to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.

The CHOGM is held every two years and is the Commonwealth’s highest consultative and policy-making gathering. When Commonwealth leaders met in London in 2018, they chose Rwanda to host their next summit.

The Prince has previously attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Edinburgh in 1997, Uganda in 2007, Sri Lanka in 2013 (where The Prince represented Her Majesty The Queen), Malta in 2015, and the United Kingdom in 2018.