Youth group protests, demands extension of registration for PVC in Ekiti

A concerned Youth Group under the umbrella of the Ekiti Freedom Movement has Staged a walk to the Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ado-Ekiti for extension of time for Registration and Collection of Permanent Voters card in the State.

The deadline for the collection of voters card elapsed on the14th of March and they are pleading that since the state is having it’s Gubernatorial Election in June, there will be a good number of citizens who will be Disenfranchised

They argued that Most people who had their data captured online could not collect their PVC before the date elapsed. Similarly, because of the large number of residents who wants to register, most of them were not attended to at the INEC office

The Legal officer of INEC told the Protesting Youths that it is less likely that their request of registering for PVC will be granted especially with the Governorship Election to hold less than 90 days time