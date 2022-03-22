Electoral Act: Senate set to debate court ruling on contentious clause 84 (12)

The Nigerian Senate will deliberate on a recent High Court Judgment in Abia State that granted an order for the Contentious clause 84(12) to be removed from the 2022 Electoral Act.

The matter will be brought up for debate at Wednesday’s plenary, this Decision was reached following a point of Order raised by Senator Thompson Sekibo representing rivers east senatorial District.

Senator Sekibo came under orders 10 & 11 urging the Parliament to treat the matter with a sense of urgency and debate it immediately.

But the Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo Agege who presided over Tuesday’s Plenary suggested that lawmaker delay the debate until the next legislative sitting.

He said this is to allow the Senate President preside over the matter and also give an opportunity to other senators to participate.

After listening to the Contributions of other lawmakers, the Senate agreed to suspend the debate until it’s next Plenary Sitting on Wednesday.