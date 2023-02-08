President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Tems, an Afrobeat singer, on winning the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category at the 2023 Grammy Awards, saying the musician has promoted Nigerian culture and tourism around the world.

This was contained in a statement published on Monday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins fans and lovers of Nigerian music all over the world in celebrating new heights of recognition and appreciation as Afrobeat crooner, Tems, wins “‘Best Melodic Rap Performance” category at the Grammy Awards.

“President Buhari extols Tems, Temilade Openiyi, for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, again, has placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence,” he said.

The President also hailed Burna Boy for pursuing his passion with vigor and continually reinventing global entertainment, with creativity.

President Buhari thanked the creative industry, particularly managers, producers and directors, for encouraging talents, like Tems, who have taken Nigeria’s culture and tourism to the world, further displaying the resourcefulness and potentials of a great nation.