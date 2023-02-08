The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress has suspended its campaign towards the forth-coming elections.

According to a release by the party, the state chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, said the decision was reached as a result of the state of the nation due to the scarcity of fuel and pain occasioned by the Naira redesign.

The statement quoted the APC chairman aa empathizing with the general public, especially the down trodden who are at the receiving end of the hardship triggered by the Naira redesign policy.

He expressed the view that it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the situation of things.

“Mr Ojelabi said members of APC are not immuned against the development as he has been inundated with several complaints,” Seye Oladejo, the spokesperson of the chapter of the APC, said in the statement on Tuesday.

“He joined his voice with those of other well meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the Naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians. He equally appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact.

This development comes after Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, announced the suspension of his campaign activities over the lingering petrol and cash scarcity.