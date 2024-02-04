The Borno State Police Command has denied rumors making round on an alleged attack on its State Command Headquarters in Maiduguri.The Command in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer states that the information is mischievous and false as the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri remains is operational, with no incidents of attack reported.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Yusufu, expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of four gallant police officers who lost their lives while defending people of in Gajiram Town of Nganzai Local Council.