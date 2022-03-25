Borno Police Command Denies Involvement In Planned Demonstration

The Borno State Police Command has debunked rumors making the round of a planned industrial action by men of the command.

Commissioner of police Abdu Umar disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the commands headquarters in Maiduguri .

He insists that the rumor of some policemen planning to stage a protest is baseless and unfounded in Borno State, noting that he had had interactions with officers and sent messages to all police formations in the state.

CP Abdu Umar made it clear that the Welfare of the Nigerian Police is taken very seriously by the IGP and there’s no cause of alarm.

The command assures that the Police will continue to remain focused on discharging its constitutional duties.