Labour Party’s Lasun Yusuf denies stepping down rumour

The candidate of the Labour Party in the ongoing Osun State Governorship Election, Honourable Lasun Yussuf, has denied stepping down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Election, Ademola Adeleke.

The Labour Party Candidate disclosed thsi while speaking to newsmen shortly after casting his vote in his polling unit in Iloobu, Irepodun local Government area of the State.

Mr Lasun Yusuf a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives under Honourable Yakubu Dogara also says he has received several reports of vote buying across the State.

He described the reports as depressing.

He said the nation will be in big trouble if every Politician or political pary decides to be buying votes on Election day.

Honourable Lasun Yussuf who was in the All Progressives Congress until the Party’s governorship primaries which produced incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the party’s candidate defected to the Labour Party following the primary.

He is now the Labour Party candidate and is part of theose whoare jostling with the incument in his former party to unseat him and emerge the Governor of the State of the Living Spring for the next four years.

Others in the race for the Oke Fia government House includes former Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, Oyegoke Omigbiodun of the Social Democratic Party, Young Progressives Party’s Ademola Bayonle and Others.

Reports coming in from all over the State indicate that the voter turnout has been massive with voters exercising their franchies without any violence recorded so far.

The election is also the second time the BVAS model of accrediting voters for voting is being put to test by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Osun Governorship Election is seen by many as a dress rehearsal for the Presidential Election and the 2023 General Election.

