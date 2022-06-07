United Nations begins training for Military Officers on Observer Missions

The Martin Luther Agwai Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre in collaboration with the United Nations has brought together military personnel from African countries including Benin Republic, Gambia, Ghana and Sierra Leone for the two week training.

The training hosted by the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre is meant to equip the participants with the skills required to support UN Missions or Peacekeeping.

This and Other benefits according to Alexandre Simioni. the training Officer of the United Nations is accruable to Officers and Countries who take part in the Programme.

UN Military Observers are generally tasked with monitoring and assessing post-conflict agreements, such as a ceasefire or armistice; the withdrawal of military forces; or the maintenance of a neutral buffer zone.

For the Commanddant of the Centre, Major General Aminu Fagge, it is a step in the right direction to ensure the sustainance of peace on the continent and also enhance the capacity of Militaries and Officers on the Continent to monitor coflicts.

At the end of the day, the effort is to shore up the capacity of African military personnel to manage or reduce conflicts anywhere, especially in the continent.

The decision to bring the training to Nigeria and specifically to the Martin Luther Agwai Centre for International Leadership and Peacekeeping in Abuja is a copnfirmation of the nations rich history in Peacekeeping operations across Africa and around the World.

Some of such opeartions include the Economic Community of West African States Monitopring Group established with the major contribution from Nigeria following the outbreak of the Liberian Civil War in 1990.

The operations popularly called ECOMOG lasted into the late Nighties and early 2000’s following outbreak of hostilities in Sierra Leone with late Brigadier General Maxwell Kobe emerging the War hero and later serving as the Chief of Defence Staff in Sierra Leone and a military Cantonment in Sierra Leone named after him.

This were preceeded by the nations participation in the United Nations peacekeeping operations in the Congo in the 60’s with a former Nigerian head of State and later President Olusegun Obasanjo a prominent part of it.