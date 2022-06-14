Abducted Kwara Bishop, wife, driver regain freedom

Oyo state Police Command has confirmed the release of the abducted Bishop of Jebba Anglican Diocese, Bishop Rev. Aderogba Adeyinka who was allegedly abducted with his wife and his driver while traveling along the New Oyo/Ogbomosho Expressway.

A press statement issued by the Oyo state Police command Spokesperson, Wale Osifeso revealed that the Cleric regained freedom alongside his wife and his driver.

Osifeso noted that it took a massive deployment of police personnel who took over the entire area and pressured the abductors to free the victims.

The Police spokesperson noted that although the rescue operation has been carried out successfully, but investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of the nefarious act.

According to him, the Abducted Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba Adeyinka of Jebba Anglican Diocese regained his freedom unhurt alongside his wife and driver around 1820HRS today, Tuesday 14/06/2022.

The Clergyman in the company of his Wife and Driver were abducted on Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS after the victim’s vehicle developed mechanical fault while travelling from Yewa,Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

The Massive deployment of Police personnel for the operation to rescue the victims and the domination of the entire area by the Police Tactical teams pressurized the abductors in freeing the victims.

Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice.