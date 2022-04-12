APC National chairman, deputy resign from Senate

Senator Abdullahi Adamu has formally written the Senate on his resignation as senator representing Nasarawa west in the 9th senate following his emergence as APC National chairman.

In the same vein, senator Abubakar Kyari also notified the red chamber of his resignation as lawmaker representing Borno North in the 9th senate following his emergence as APC deputy National chairman (North)

The separate letters read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor, said their action became necessary following their emergence as National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC respectively.