DID4D to assist NIMC in increasing number of citizens with NIN

The coordinator of the Digital Identification for Development (DID4D) has assured the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) that the project’s goal is not to replace it in any manner, but rather to help more people obtain the National Identity Numbers.

Advertisement

The assurances were given at a two day policy dialogue on the Nigeria data protection and privacy law

Date Protection in Nigeria is a constitutional issue covered by section 37 of the constitution, which provides for privacy and data protection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are also subsidiary legislations and regulations that protect citizens data in Nigeria but the country has no principal legislation that guarantees the safety and security of the data of her citizens.

Advertisement

Recently, efforts were intensified to ensure that citizens enroll for and acquire the national identity number.

Obtaining the NIN would enable the country to have a national database to guide the government in planning.

Advertisement

It is important for every person to have a legal form of identity, this is in line with number 16.9 of the sustainable development goals, hence the need for the national identity project.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/07/reps-member-olubunmi-tunji-ojo-donates-20-motorcycles-to-amotekun-in-ondo/

The project is expected to address the fragmentation of the Nigerian identification ecosystem with no fewer than 15 public institutions providing some form of identification services thereby bridging the gap caused by inadequate infrastructure of the national identity management commission.

Advertisement

At a policy dialogue organised by the Coordinator Nigeria DID4D,Solomon Odole, stakeholders agreed that such a dialogue was important as it would ensure Nigeria has a robust legal framework for data protection in order to enrich the draft data protection bill for further action.