To achieve a future in which the Nigerian police force exemplifies strength, professionalism, and devotion, the government must invest in education, technology-driven policing, and community participation.

That was the stance of the Committee of Retired Inspectors-General of Police during a two-day retreat in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

The retreat of the Committee of the Retired Inspectors-General of Police is considered the first of its kind in the country.

Driven by their passion to address the deteriorating security, the elder statesmen converged on Ibadan, the Oyo state capital to collectively strategize on the ways the challenges can be tackled head-on.

At the end of the 2-day discussions, the former police bosses articulated their recommendations through a communique and hope that the government will tap into their expertise as professionals and stakeholders within the security domain.

Earlier, the deputy Governor of Oyo state, Bayo Lawal while addressing the former police IGPs, advocated the need for proper funding of the police force.

Among various suggestions, he highlighted that the outcomes of the meeting should not be ignored but rather forwarded to the relevant authorities for consideration.

At the end of the 2 day deliberations, the elder statesmen believe that their recommendations will yield a solid blueprint that the current government can utilize to effectively address security challenges in Nigeria.