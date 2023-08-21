Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, will host the 12 former retired Inspectors-General of Police, under the aegis of the Committee of Retired Inspectors-General of Police, in Ibadan, for a three-day retreat starting today, August 21, 2023.

The retired IGPs will converge on the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, for a retreat on how the ex-police chiefs can contribute strategically to effective policing in the country.

Governor Makinde made this known through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Suleiman Olanrewaju.

He said the Committee’s decision to hold the maiden edition of the retreat attests to the pacesetting status of Oyo State and the good work his administration has been doing in the area of security.

According to him “On behalf of the Government and good People of Oyo State, I welcome the Committee of Retired Inspectors-General of Police to Ibadan, the capital of the Pacesetter State, as the body holds its maiden retreat beginning from 21st August to 23rd August, 2023, at the IITA, Ibadan.

Advertisement

“We are glad that the revered Committee of Retired IGPs, in recognition of the excellent heritage and pacesetting credentials of our great State, considered Oyo State as the most desirable place to meet and brainstorm on the noble objective of effective policing under the theme: “Repositioning Ex-Inspectors-General of Police (IGPs) for Strategic Contributions to Effective Policing in Nigeria.

“For an administration that believes in effective policing and has been doing a great job in the security sector, this retreat is a good testament to our efforts in that sector.

“I wish them a fruitful deliberation.”