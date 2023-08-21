Mason Greenwood and Manchester United have mutually agreed that he will leave the club following the conclusion of a six-month investigation into his conduct.

United launched a probe into the circumstances around Greenwood’s arrest on suspicion of rape and assault after criminal charges against the footballer were dropped in February.

Greenwood was initially arrested in January 2022 after images and an audio file were circulated online.

In a statement issued on Monday, United said that they have “concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged” but announced that the 21-year-old will be leaving Old Trafford.

Greenwood’s contract, which runs until 2025, has not been terminated but he is not expected to play for the club again.

Sources added that United will consider loan offers as well as a permanent move away.

The statement issued by United read: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

In a separate statement, Greenwood, who has been suspended from training and matches since his initial arrest, said he “did not do the things I was accused of” but accepted the decision to leave United was “best for us all.

“Sources have told ESPN that he will remain on full pay while the club work to secure him a new club but he will not be allowed to train at Carrington, even on an individual programme away from Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad.

His statement read: “I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.”

Alongside the statements issued by United and Greenwood, United CEO Richard Arnold — who made the final decision that Greenwood should leave the club — sent an open letter to supporters to be “transparent with our fans about the process and the reasons for our decision.”

Arnold said that during the club’s investigation, they had been “provided with alternative explanations for the audio recording, which was a short excerpt from a much longer recording, and for the images posted online” and that the alleged victim’s family had participated in the process.

“While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason’s accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for,” Arnold wrote.

“I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career and raising a baby together with his partner in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United.

Further, this case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club.

“Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter.

The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”

United’s investigation, which began once criminal proceedings were dropped, was conducted by a panel of senior executives and their evidence passed to Arnold.

The club disclosed that based on the findings, it does not believe Greenwood physically abused the alleged victim and, based on conversations with the alleged victim’s mother, do not believe he was guilty of coercive behaviour.

According to sources, the alleged victim did not engage with the club directly, but was given the opportunity to correct any findings.

Sources have disclosed that the alleged victim withdrew her allegations and her support of the police investigation in April 2022.