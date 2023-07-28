The judiciary has been identified as a critical stakeholder in the development of local content and participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas

industry.

It is for this reason that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB organised a workshop for judicial officers in Rivers

State with a focus on the regulatory framework guiding the sector.

All functions of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board revolve around improving local participation in the oil and gas

industry.

The board was established by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010.

The NCDMB acknowledges that the ability of the judiciary to properly interpret this law is necessary for achieving its mandate.

This is a capacity building workshop for members of the bar and bench in Rivers State.

Judicial officers are of the view that it would add value to the state judiciary given the volume of oil and gas related cases that come before

the court.