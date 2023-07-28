The Nigerian Army is assuring the people of Kwara state that it will not allow any form of banditry in the state.

It also demands that in return, :the people of the state furnish the army with necessary information.

It’s the first official visit of Major General Valentine Okoro to the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi, Ilorin, after his appointment as the new General Officer Commanding, 2 division of the Nigerian Army two weeks ago.

Apart from some isolated cases of kidnapping, Kwara state is relatively peaceful but the need improve on this is again emphasised by the new GOC.

Addressing men of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi, Ilorin, Major General Okoro says there won’t be any comprise in executing the new directives of the Chief of Army Staff.

During his visit to the government house and the Emir’s palace, the new GOC acknowledged the strategic position of Kwara state sharing international borders with Benin Republic and the need to repel any external aggression from these axis.

He also promises to fortify troops in the state to ward off any form of banditry.

As part of surveillance strategies, Major General Okoro inaugurated two observation overhead towers at both ends of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin.