Kwara State has signed two major agreements with the French government on strategic partnership on knowledge transfer and large scale livestock production.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led government officials to sign the MoU on behalf of the state government, while the French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Dr. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou inked the deal for the French government.

The Memorandum of Understanding contains such areas as the use of innovation hubs for knowledge transfer as well as development of the Lata grazing reserve for large-scale livestock production.

The project is expected to strengthen efforts to improve milk and meat production as well as livestock productivity and marketing of these products.

Governor AbdulRazaq says his administration is willing to take advantage of agric innovations to improve yield and put Kwara on the global map.

French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou is impressed by what she has seen in Kwara, calling the state a hub of human capital development especially with education, youth empowerment, and gender inclusion policies.

She says France is ready to support Kwara state in its Agricultural Transformation Plan.

The Memorandum of Understanding also covers transfer of knowledge to boost french language and culture in kwara state.

The MoU signing was followed by a brief inspection of the Dolby Studio-fitted Ilorin Visual Arts Centre, one of AbdulRazaq’s signature projects, which seeks to promote creative industry using cutting edge technology.

