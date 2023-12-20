Sokoto state government has entered into a development agreement with Islamic Development Bank to intervene in the Health and Agricultural sector and other areas of the state economy.

The state governor Ahmad Aliyu while addressing officials of the Islamic Development at the council chamber, government house Sokoto approved the formation of the state technical team expected to develop details of the area the state expect the Islamic Development Bank to intervene.

Leader of the delegation of the Islamic Development Bank, Mr. Jabir Khan says formation of technical team to furnish their team with the details of the area of intervention is very important so as to facilitate action.