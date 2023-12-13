Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have apprehended Abubakar Gambo, a 49-year-old Director responsible for Administration and General Services at the Kano State Ministry of Water Resources, on December 9, 2023, at about 21:30hrs.

Gambo, along with two accomplices, for allegedly conspiring to forge a letter authorizing the auction of high-capacity Water Irrigation Pump and Tank, crucial public utilities, without proper consent from the Supervising Ministry.

The arrest took place at the Karefa Water Irrigation Scheme in Tudun Wada LGA, where the police also detained Baba Yahaya, Assistant Secretary Administration, and Nuhu Mansur, the former Manager of Karefa Water Irrigation Scheme. All exhibits related to the crime were successfully recovered.

During the investigation, the suspects admitted to jointly committing the offense and confessed to selling the property for Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000:00). The police recovered the proceeds of the crime from Abubakar Gambo. The case is set to be presented in court upon the completion of the investigation.

Commending the vigilance of the public, the Commissioner of Police expressed gratitude to the citizens for their continuous support in identifying individuals engaged in illicit activities. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of considering government property as collective responsibility and urged everyone to safeguard public assets.

In conclusion, the Commissioner of Police appreciated the confidence and friendship extended by the people of the state to the Police Command. Acknowledging the prayers, understanding, continuous support, encouragement, and cooperation from the community, the Commissioner reassured the public of the commitment to upholding justice and maintaining security in the state.