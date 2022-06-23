NSCDC arrest suspects specialised in vandalising barricades in Owerri

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested seven suspects who specialise in vandalising barricades used at road interceptions at Owerri metropolis.

Parading the suspects in Owerri the Imo State capital, the acting Commandant of the Corps, Odimba Chukwuemeka said NSCDC is determined to protect all critical asset of Government.

The acting Commandant while advising vandals to desist from destroying Government property said the suspects will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.