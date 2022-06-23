Kwara records first case of Monkeypox

Kwara State Government has confirmed the first case of monkey pox in the state.

The confirmed case, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq, followed rigorous efforts of the Surveillance and Response Team that had been activated since the index case was reported in the country in March, 2022.

He said the first confirmed case in Kwara State involves a 29-year-old Nigerian driver who developed symptoms of fever, generalised rash, and weakness in the last two weeks and had been under the surveillance of the ministry of health

He added that there were contacts with the wife and four neighbours with similar symptoms where he lives at Gbugbu in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, all of which have been resolved by the health team.

The patient has been on admission in the last one week because of suspicion of monkey pox. He has also been under strict monitoring by the surveillance and clinical team.

He also disclosed that the patient is currently improving and stable in the ward. The government’s team has similarly begun health facility and community case search/contact tracing.

Dr. Razaq, who said the Ministry has notified the appropriate agencies, especially the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, of the development, implored members of the public to step up efforts at personal and community hygiene to fight the disease together with government.