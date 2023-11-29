Ogun State where Governor Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with the family of Taiwo Oyekanmi who was until his death the Director of Finance and Accounts, in his office.

Mr oyekanmi was killed by suspected armed robbers in Abeokuta in the line of duty.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lekan Adeniran, Governor Abiodun said ‘I was devastated and extremely shocked upon receiving the news of the cold-blooded murder of Oyekanmi, in the hands of criminal elements and enemies of our State.’

Governor Abiodun said ‘ the killing of Oyekanmi is a collossal loss and described him as a dedicated, truthful, and diligent official’

He added that “his assailants have murdered sleep and will be flushed out immediately from wherever they might be hiding.’

The Governor thereafter directed all security agencies in the State to smoke out the criminals instantly and make them face the full wrath of the law.

The governor has also assured the entire workforce and residents that never will such calamity befall the state again.

“He’s prayed for the repose of his soul and for God’s protection over the family he left behind.

