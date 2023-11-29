Legislators and bureaucrats and other political actors in Nigeria have been admonished to ensure transparency and accountability in administering and disbursing public funds.

An Associate Professor of Economic History at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Tunji Ogunyemi, was delivering lecture at a capacity building training on public Accountability for osun State state legislators.

It’s a capacity building training for osun state legislators on public accountability.

Over 80% of the lawmakers are first timer who require this kind of workshop to be able to perform optimally.

Legal framework for public accountability as it relates to state assembly, measures on how to make budget counts, public spending and approval of budget among others were discussed.

Speaking on the theme, Legal and institutional framework for fiscal accountability by state houses of Assembly, Tunji Ogunyemi tasked the lawmakers to be guided by the constitution while carrying out their legislative duties.

The General Coordinator of JDPMC, Peter Akinkunmi says the training was put in place in the interest of both the legislators and the public.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly believes members are now well equipped on their responsibilities as lawmakers.

All the 26 lawmakers in the state attended the two-day training.