Sokoto CP Visits State Assembly, Seek Legislators Support

Sokoto state Police Commissioner, Mohammed Usaini Gumel has advised members of the Sokoto state House of Assembly on making laws that will help in solving the rising insecurity in the state.

The Commissioner gave the advise when he led other members of his management team to the state House of assembly as part of his assumption of duty tour

The Police Commission also assured the state legislators of the resolved of the command to tackle trans-border crimes that has become a threat to most border communities in the state.

He said the legislative arm of government is the pillar standing between the Judiciary and the Executive arms and it’s being top machinery of government providing succour to the population and of course critical to development, unity, peace and security.

He said police, as the lead security Agency in the country under the executive arm of government, will want a robust partnership with the members of the state House of assembly to have the right legislation and enactment of laws on government policies that have direct bearing and solution on the rising insecurity in the state.

The Commissioner said the narrative of internal security has changed over time and on this note encouraged Members to bring up necessary legislations in support of the police to acquire the right technology, equipment and other needed support to function effectively.

Responding to the Commissioner, Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly Abubakar Magaji assured of the house readiness to partner the police to fight crimes to a hurt in the state

He said the house will also ensure all necessary legislations needed to fight the menace of banditry and other violent crimes will be treated with the utmost urgency it required.

He also extends the condolence of the house to the Command over the death of six mobile policemen, that met their untimely death during gun battle with bandits that attempted to kidnap intending pilgrims from Isa local government area of Sokoto.