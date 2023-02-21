A group of northern Nigerians want all eligible voters to demand for record of achievements from all presidential candidates to ascertain who is most competent to hold office while throwing their weight behind the

But the group expressed confidence in the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and , endorsed him as the Best among other candidates because of his visible track record of notable achievements, especially as a former Governor of Lagos State .

The Group known as the Arewa new agenda is confident that Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Running mate will have an impressive turnout in the coming polls .

Without mincing words , this group of northerners comprising diplomats, Technocrats, serving and former legislators assure the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Running Mate Senator Kashim Shettima of the full backing of Arewa Community.

They Say it is high time , eligible voters begin to demand to know the achievements of presidential candidates rather than being swayed by sweet words .

For them , Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only candidate who has been able to justify this criteria impressively and consistently.

The group says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Track Record has proven his value for human capital development and a great skill in talent hunting and maximizing human capital resources.

They say these basic skills will be helpful in revamping Nigeria’s economy.

With less than a week left to the conduct of the election, Nigerians still have a few days left to weigh their options and make up their minds on their desired candidate

But it seems for this Arewa group and many others like it, have their minds made up as they insist Asiwaju Tinubu is the Man that will get their vote.

Endorsement of Tinubu by President Buhari a good Thing – APC

The endorsement video made by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as the right step in the right direction and a good thing for him.

Legal Practitioner and a member of the All Progressives Congress, Seun Faleye, disclosed this while speaking on TVC News, Breakfast Show on Tuesday Morning.

He described the Video as a confirmation of the Statement made by the President at various Election campaign rallies he has attended with the Candidate over the last two weeks.

He expressed delight that the President made the Video and Statement at an International Forum.

He was especially enthused by the Choice of Words of the President in the Endorsement Video adding that it was an apt description of the candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The words according to him best describes the attribute needed in the next President of Nigeria, a builder, Unifier and hunter of talent.

He added that he has demonstrated the capability to unite Nigeria and move the country towards sustainable development.

He disclosed that Tinubu has demonstrated the ability to bring all Nigerians together merging all the known and unknown fault lines in the Country.

Mr Faleye said Tinubu has shown during his campaigns that he is the man for the time that Nigeria as a nation faces right now.

Going Further he said the All Progressives Congress has shown through the various obstacles it has faced and has continued to grow stronger.

Citing the example of the Peoples Democratic Party that is still embroiled in crisis arising from its Presidential Primary said the All Progressives Congress has shown that it has the ability to overcome its internal schism to emerge stronger.

On the perception that President Muhammadu Buhari has not done well enough in propelling the Presidential candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu compared to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he said the two people are different personalities who work and address issues differently.

He added that the personality of President Buhari and the fact he did not attend all the campaigns will not change anything since he is not as garrulous as former President Obasanjo.

He said based on the synergy between the APC PCC and the President’s men will show that he is deeply committed to an Asiwaju Tinubu victory.

He described the insinuations about the whole issue as nothing but tactic by the detractors of the APC to ensure the relationship and cohesion within the party to fracture.

According to Mr Faleye, Asiwaju Tinubu will be the Legacy and protector of the Legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari in the sustainable development of Nigeria.

