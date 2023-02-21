One of the many groups working for the actualisation of a Bola Tinubu Presidency is hoping to win over 6000 votes for the APC candidate in the nation’s capital.

Nationwide Movement for Asiwaju Presidency, MNAP, says the fallout of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy and petrol scarcity are not a creation of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The five-month long campaign for political parties and their candidates in the 2023 elections is at a fever pitch in Nigeria.

Advertisement

As campaigns wind down, support groups are making last minute efforts to win voters to their side.

The Nationwide Movement for Asiwaju Presidency, MNAP, aims at facilitating the emergence of former Lagos state Governor, Bola Tinubu, as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

In the last few months, MNAP has been at the forefront of selling Bola Tinubu’s candidacy.

Advertisement

The group says it has traversed the nooks and crannies of the country, winning converts into the Tinubu fold.

MNAP describes Bola Tinubu as a talent hunter as it hosts state and Zonal coordinators to a review meeting.

The fall out of the currency redesign policy of Nigeria’s apex bank is also a talking point for the forum.

It tasks the government of the day to take a second look at the policy while also giving ears to the Supreme Court ruling directing the circulation of the N1000, N500 and 200 notes

Advertisement

Advertisement