As part of moves to cushion the impact of the removal of subsidy on petrol, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, has distributed food packs to more than 6,000 people in his senatorial district.

Women and men, young and old, drawn from the 98 wards in the 16 Local Government and Local Council Development areas of Lagos East. They are beneficiaries of the Senator Tokunbo Abiru Food Packs Programme, a direct intervention to the people at the grassroots who are feeling the heat of the economic pangs occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy.

This is the second edition of the Food Packs Programme which the Senator launched in June 2023 to meet the needs of vulnerable members in the society, including widows, unemployed youth, aged, women and People with disabilities. The distribution is taking place simultaneously at five collection centres in Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Somolu and Kosofe Local Government Areas.

Senator Abiru also assured the people of the Federal Government’s commitment to implement rehabilitation of the Ikorodu-Itokin road which links Ikorodu to Epe, Ibeju-Lekki and other parts of the country.

